Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Juniper Networks and Wearable Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks $5.30 billion 2.00 $471.00 million $1.44 22.69 Wearable Devices $50,000.00 118.76 N/A N/A N/A

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks 3 6 6 1 2.31 Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Juniper Networks and Wearable Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Juniper Networks presently has a consensus price target of $34.53, indicating a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Juniper Networks and Wearable Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks 8.88% 10.91% 5.25% Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Wearable Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats Wearable Devices on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, and academia and research universities, as well as consumers from B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

