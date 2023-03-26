Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $523,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

GLD opened at $183.65 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.55 and a 200-day moving average of $166.44.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

