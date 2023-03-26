Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,429 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.9% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

NYSE:ABT opened at $98.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

