Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 2,055 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

