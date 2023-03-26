Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KIGRY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kion Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kion Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. Kion Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $17.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

Kion Group Company Profile

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter.

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

