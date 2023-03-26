KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Tops $0.0947 on Exchanges

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $3,420.16 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.07986891 USD and is down -17.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,933.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

