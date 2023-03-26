Kokoswap Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $121.78 million and $93,895.55 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001715 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

