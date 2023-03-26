Konnect (KCT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $835.59 Million

Konnect (KCT) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $133,677.67 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Konnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00331816 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,229.80 or 0.25954350 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010137 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.