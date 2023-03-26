Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average of $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $108.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

