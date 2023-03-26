Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $12.34 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.11 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

