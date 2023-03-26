Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $15.75 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $217.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

