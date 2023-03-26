Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $17.86 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 692,447 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.14% of SS&C Technologies worth $17,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.88. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $78.90.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

