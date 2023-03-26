Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $48.49 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,307 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Hasbro worth $48,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Hasbro by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Hasbro by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Shares of HAS opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $94.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

