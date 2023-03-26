Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.37 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

