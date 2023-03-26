Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after acquiring an additional 557,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,559,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,585,000 after buying an additional 258,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $47.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

