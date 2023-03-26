Lance Barton Sells 30,326 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) CFO Lance Barton sold 30,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $63,987.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 664,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,622.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PLBY Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 104.04%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLBY Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

