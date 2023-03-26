Lance Barton Sells 30,326 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CFO Lance Barton sold 30,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $63,987.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 664,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,622.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PLBY Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 104.04%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

