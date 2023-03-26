Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,529,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 254,492 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Las Vegas Sands worth $73,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LVS opened at $54.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

