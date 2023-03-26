Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

LPTX stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 137,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 633,666 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 534,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

LPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

