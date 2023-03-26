Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $0.32 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Leap Therapeutics Company Profile
Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.
