Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $0.32 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 633,666 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 534,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

