LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $56.35 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,611,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 101,860 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

