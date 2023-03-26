LGT Capital Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $31,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after buying an additional 1,970,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after buying an additional 487,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

