LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 523,460 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 324.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,460 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 1.36% of Funko worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Funko by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Funko by 456.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Funko by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 160,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Funko by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,268.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at $487,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 14,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $169,764.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,268.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,567 shares of company stock worth $336,960 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

FNKO opened at $8.02 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.97 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. Analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

