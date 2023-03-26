LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 686,000 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 686,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,548,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
Brookfield Stock Performance
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
