LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 686,000 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 686,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,548,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Shares of BN opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

