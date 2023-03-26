LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 72,662 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 527,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,662 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

