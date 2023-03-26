LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 95,220 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 95,220 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.08% of Starbucks worth $92,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.