Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,442 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after buying an additional 131,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 511,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.08. 169,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,906. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

