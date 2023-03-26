Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of LMT opened at $474.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.93.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
