LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. LooksRare has a market cap of $67.13 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

