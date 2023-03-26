Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.0688

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $77.86 million and approximately $43.44 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00332597 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.25 or 0.26017789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars.

