Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $430.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $398.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $313.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

