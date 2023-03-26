Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $430.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $398.80.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $313.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.76.
Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.