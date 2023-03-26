LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Price Target Cut to $0.85 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.20 to $0.85 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on LumiraDx from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LMDX stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17. LumiraDx has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMDX. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LumiraDx by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

