LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Price Target Cut to $0.85 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.20 to $0.85 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on LumiraDx from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
LumiraDx Stock Performance
Shares of LMDX stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17. LumiraDx has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
