LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives $772.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $772.17.

LVMUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €862.00 ($926.88) to €900.00 ($967.74) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($908.60) to €880.00 ($946.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $176.03 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $112.04 and a 1 year high of $180.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.71.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

