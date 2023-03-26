Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,384,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,610,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.01. 27,733,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,164,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

