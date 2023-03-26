Metahero Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Metahero has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.13 million and approximately $497,133.33 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.94 or 0.01189379 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009447 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.67 or 0.01515461 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

