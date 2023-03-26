Metars Genesis Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00004480 BTC on popular exchanges. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $78.42 million and approximately $92,459.62 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00329954 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,243.74 or 0.25808707 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010080 BTC.

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.28026773 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $78,362.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

