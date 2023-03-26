MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 74,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,313,546,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $86.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,676. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

