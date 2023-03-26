MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,433 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NCR worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in NCR by 3,422.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Price Performance

NCR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 668,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,488. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 1.67. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NCR Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.