Mina Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. Mina has a market cap of $710.15 million and $21.84 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00330607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.56 or 0.25859805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010100 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,016,360,813 coins and its circulating supply is 874,184,845 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,015,950,412.8400393 with 873,598,742.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.80261708 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $28,286,866.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.