Monero Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $75.67 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $158.57 or 0.00568857 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,876.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00331556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00072190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00444271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003580 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008834 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,257,692 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

