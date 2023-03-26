Morgan Stanley Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €83.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($89.25) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($93.55) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($88.17) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($97.85) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

LEG opened at €50.56 ($54.37) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €68.12 and a 200 day moving average of €65.34. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($80.83) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($105.91).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.