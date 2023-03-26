M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises approximately 1.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $129,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,134,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,841,000 after acquiring an additional 157,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 28.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,837,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,809,000 after acquiring an additional 402,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE MTB opened at $114.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.82. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
M&T Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.24.
M&T Bank Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
