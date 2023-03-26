MVL Hits Market Capitalization of $91.10 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $91.10 million and $695,391.45 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MVL

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,702,958,863 tokens. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

