Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
