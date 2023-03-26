Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

