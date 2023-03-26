NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

NACCO Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

