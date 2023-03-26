nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $27.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.82.

nCino stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40.

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,882,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in nCino by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in nCino by 366.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 116,239 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

