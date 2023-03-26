Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 163.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,004,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.38 and its 200-day moving average is $295.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

