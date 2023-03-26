New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Raised to $10.50

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.71.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

