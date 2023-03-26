New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.71.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

NYCB opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,054,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,475,000 after buying an additional 2,988,396 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after buying an additional 2,238,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,102,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.