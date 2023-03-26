Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,460 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 1.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.13% of Newmont worth $48,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 8.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 66.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after buying an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Newmont by 1,075.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after buying an additional 2,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Stock Up 1.6 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

