NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $155.00 at UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.
NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.07.
NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.47. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NIKE
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
